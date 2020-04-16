Care workers asked for PPE and the government gave them a badge – 9 scathing responses

During Wednesday’s coronavirus update, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said that people who work in care would be given a badge like the NHS, one worn by their partner workers in hospitals etc, which simply says “CARE”.

It wasn’t new information, having been quietly launched about a month ago after complaints that Hancock was sending a biased message by only wearing a lapel badge in support of the NHS.

He described it as “a badge of honour”.



Here’s Stefan Rousseau’s image of the MP showing off the innovation.

Photo du Jour: Health secretary @MattHancock holds the 'badge of honour’ which he announced will be given to care workers. By Stefan Rousseau/PA pic.twitter.com/9dzCD53RSq — Stefan Rousseau (@StefanRousseau) April 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go down all that well.

Care workers:

Could we get a pay rise and maybe some PPE so we don't die Matt Hancock:

Here's a badge — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 15, 2020

Creepy

Abnormal

Remorselessly

Evil pic.twitter.com/C0MgTbkWRL — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 15, 2020

‘We really must get around to sorting out social care’ 2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 ‘Let’s give social care a badge’ — Andrew Harrop (@andrew_harrop) April 15, 2020

A fucking badge? The French have literally just given €1500 to those on the front line in health care and we're giving out fucking badges? What the!! — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 15, 2020

Category is: things you don’t do pic.twitter.com/weU15kHzJJ — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 15, 2020

pretty sure NHS staff risking their lives would rather have PPE than a fricking badge — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 15, 2020

Who came up with this? The same person who decided to fight knife crime with warnings on chicken boxes? https://t.co/rxr57iBFqu — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 15, 2020

"Just a quick question for the Secretary of State: a badge? And if I could ask a quick follow-up: a fucking badge?" — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) April 15, 2020

There were a couple of redesigns, clearly not aimed at the workers.

This Boris Johnson parody account had a surprise for NHS staff – a new badge for them, too.

I thought you lot might like a sneak peak at the badge the NHS staff are getting! pic.twitter.com/TCraoEb0Us — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@GetBrexit_Done) April 15, 2020

They’ll be thrilled.

Image Guardian screengrab, Chris Barker, courtesy of Stefan Rousseau