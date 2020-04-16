Care workers asked for PPE and the government gave them a badge – 9 scathing responses

During Wednesday’s coronavirus update, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said that people who work in care would be given a badge like the NHS, one worn by their partner workers in hospitals etc, which simply says “CARE”.

It wasn’t new information, having been quietly launched about a month ago after complaints that Hancock was sending a biased message by only wearing a lapel badge in support of the NHS.

He described it as “a badge of honour”.


Via

Here’s Stefan Rousseau’s image of the MP showing off the innovation.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go down all that well.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There were a couple of redesigns, clearly not aimed at the workers.

This Boris Johnson parody account had a surprise for NHS staff – a new badge for them, too.

They’ll be thrilled.

READ MORE

The UK applauded the NHS and it brought a tear to many an eye

Image Guardian screengrab, Chris Barker, courtesy of Stefan Rousseau