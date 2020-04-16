Care workers asked for PPE and the government gave them a badge – 9 scathing responses
During Wednesday’s coronavirus update, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said that people who work in care would be given a badge like the NHS, one worn by their partner workers in hospitals etc, which simply says “CARE”.
It wasn’t new information, having been quietly launched about a month ago after complaints that Hancock was sending a biased message by only wearing a lapel badge in support of the NHS.
He described it as “a badge of honour”.
Here’s Stefan Rousseau’s image of the MP showing off the innovation.
Photo du Jour: Health secretary @MattHancock holds the 'badge of honour’ which he announced will be given to care workers. By Stefan Rousseau/PA pic.twitter.com/9dzCD53RSq
— Stefan Rousseau (@StefanRousseau) April 15, 2020
Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go down all that well.
1.
Care workers:
Could we get a pay rise and maybe some PPE so we don't die
Matt Hancock:
Here's a badge
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 15, 2020
2.
a badge pic.twitter.com/O7VpfMfOCr
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 15, 2020
3.
Creepy
Abnormal
Remorselessly
Evil pic.twitter.com/C0MgTbkWRL
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 15, 2020
4.
‘We really must get around to sorting out social care’
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
‘Let’s give social care a badge’
— Andrew Harrop (@andrew_harrop) April 15, 2020
5.
A fucking badge?
The French have literally just given €1500 to those on the front line in health care and we're giving out fucking badges?
What the!!
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 15, 2020
6.
Category is: things you don’t do pic.twitter.com/weU15kHzJJ
— Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 15, 2020
7.
pretty sure NHS staff risking their lives would rather have PPE than a fricking badge
— end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 15, 2020
8.
Who came up with this? The same person who decided to fight knife crime with warnings on chicken boxes? https://t.co/rxr57iBFqu
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 15, 2020
9.
"Just a quick question for the Secretary of State: a badge? And if I could ask a quick follow-up: a fucking badge?"
— Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) April 15, 2020
There were a couple of redesigns, clearly not aimed at the workers.
— David Lewis (@davidclewis) April 15, 2020
#hancock #badge pic.twitter.com/6GjMaCwbBs
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) April 15, 2020
This Boris Johnson parody account had a surprise for NHS staff – a new badge for them, too.
I thought you lot might like a sneak peak at the badge the NHS staff are getting! pic.twitter.com/TCraoEb0Us
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@GetBrexit_Done) April 15, 2020
They’ll be thrilled.
Image Guardian screengrab, Chris Barker, courtesy of Stefan Rousseau