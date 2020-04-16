Ben Fogle wants the country to sing Happy Birthday to the Queen – the only 5 reactions you need

Ben Fogle seems like a really sweet guy, but if this tweet is anything to go by, he is completely incapable of reading the room.

It’s the Queens birthday next Tuesday. Let’s throw her a surprise. At 9am 21st April, we are calling on the whole country to sing Happy Birthday from our windows and doorsteps. Let our song bring good cheer not just to Her Majesty but to the whole nation #singforthequeen pic.twitter.com/867EbD9PVg — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) April 16, 2020

Not much of a surprise if it’s all over Twitter, Ben.

These five responses show just what people thought of that suggestion.

1.

Good grief. What's next? Tap dance for Churchill? Cry wank for Thatcher? https://t.co/8bbaj9ZoZI — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 16, 2020

2.

Gonna be sticking my cock in a wasp nest at that time, mate.

Soz — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 16, 2020

3.

At 9am on the 21st April we are calling on the whole country to laugh from their windows and doorsteps at what a ridiculous idea this is — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 16, 2020

4.

She's not gonna shag you, Ben. https://t.co/BZUVbr5yya — Jaws 19 🎬 🎥🎞 🌈 (@Jaws19show) April 16, 2020

5.

Nice idea, but I think she’d probably prefer a fuckton of free money and maybe some stolen jewels or something? — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 16, 2020

To sum up …

Heartwarming: When Ben Fogle asked everybody to sing Happy Birthday to the queen the nation came together to tell him to fuck off https://t.co/802eQKlM6X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 16, 2020

