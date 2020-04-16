17 of the funniest reactions to the lockdown to lower your blood pressure
Just in case you were worried that the government isn’t taking the care sector seriously, fear not – they’ve *checks notes* come up with a badge. An enamel badge, though, so that’s okay.
You have to laugh, or else you’ll go on Facebook talking about 5G and set a mast on fire. Or something.
1.
But I'd be out mate. I'm not sure you've thought this through. pic.twitter.com/0nzYaApIdh
— (@Mafer1ck) April 14, 2020
2.
I'm queueing outside Tesco.
To make it more fun I'm pretending I'm waiting to go into a club so I'm eccied out of my tits, drinking a bottle of mad dog & had a fight with a guy cause he was looking at my trolley
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 15, 2020
3.
Don’t allow your days to slip away aimlessly during lockdown. Get organised, and squander your time according to a strict schedule.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 15, 2020
3.
My 6yo just saw how many emails I have to do something about. He suggested just replying to all of them with 'go away, never contact me again'. He's available for all of your business/PA needs.
— Alice JB (@DrAliceJones) April 14, 2020
4.
The Jacinda Ardern thirst is real pic.twitter.com/h4QnVsZ9fy
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 15, 2020
5.
The whole 5G corona conspiracy theory is ok but i am starting the theory that dogs started this because they wanted their owners home all the time and frankly it makes about as much sense
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 15, 2020
6.
Put my bra on furlough
— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) April 13, 2020
7.
pasta is returning to its native habitat in tesco
nature is healing x pic.twitter.com/3l1PX6r5FI
— David Wyllie (@journodave) April 14, 2020
8.
[medieval lockdown: Day 27]
– You’ve definitely cut hair before?
– Yeah. I’ve nicked you a bit that’s all. It’ll grow back. pic.twitter.com/THEKxNJ4Sa
— Paul (@bingowings14) April 14, 2020
9.
My eyes! pic.twitter.com/jTXqGa8Dt9
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 16, 2020