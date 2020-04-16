17 of the funniest reactions to the lockdown to lower your blood pressure

Just in case you were worried that the government isn’t taking the care sector seriously, fear not – they’ve *checks notes* come up with a badge. An enamel badge, though, so that’s okay.

You have to laugh, or else you’ll go on Facebook talking about 5G and set a mast on fire. Or something.

But I'd be out mate. I'm not sure you've thought this through. pic.twitter.com/0nzYaApIdh — (@Mafer1ck) April 14, 2020

I'm queueing outside Tesco.

To make it more fun I'm pretending I'm waiting to go into a club so I'm eccied out of my tits, drinking a bottle of mad dog & had a fight with a guy cause he was looking at my trolley — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 15, 2020

Don’t allow your days to slip away aimlessly during lockdown. Get organised, and squander your time according to a strict schedule. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 15, 2020

My 6yo just saw how many emails I have to do something about. He suggested just replying to all of them with 'go away, never contact me again'. He's available for all of your business/PA needs. — Alice JB (@DrAliceJones) April 14, 2020

The Jacinda Ardern thirst is real pic.twitter.com/h4QnVsZ9fy — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 15, 2020

The whole 5G corona conspiracy theory is ok but i am starting the theory that dogs started this because they wanted their owners home all the time and frankly it makes about as much sense — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 15, 2020

Put my bra on furlough — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) April 13, 2020

pasta is returning to its native habitat in tesco

nature is healing x pic.twitter.com/3l1PX6r5FI — David Wyllie (@journodave) April 14, 2020

[medieval lockdown: Day 27]

– You’ve definitely cut hair before?

– Yeah. I’ve nicked you a bit that’s all. It’ll grow back. pic.twitter.com/THEKxNJ4Sa — Paul (@bingowings14) April 14, 2020

