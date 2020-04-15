These 14 words would make great names if it weren’t for their meanings (NSFW)

We have no idea what made Sara Gibbs ask this question, but we’re glad she did.

Which word do you think would make a pretty baby name if it didn’t mean what it meant? I’m going with Omelette. — Sara Gibbs (@Sara_Rose_G) April 14, 2020

Twitter being what it is, several answers are definitely not safe for work, and if you don’t want to face awkward explanations, don’t read these to your children.

These were our favourites.

I can imagine a very confident, posh girl called Vagina. rides a horse. https://t.co/FYDQXJvLLx — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 14, 2020

My submission is 'Clavicle'. 'Clavicle, come and do your piano practice!' https://t.co/XwBOwh9eoZ — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) April 14, 2020

Have you met the twins Anasthesia and Euthenasia https://t.co/6wD1ZHC3Yf — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) April 14, 2020

