Why we’ve long given up trying to sell stuff online (part 347)

It’s not easy selling stuff online. If only you didn’t have to deal with … people, as this exchange shared on Reddit amply demonstrates.

‘A friend of one of my employees is looking for a cheap car … I tried so hard to keep my cool,’ says u/SplendaFather.

We’d say he was pretty restrained, all things considered.

One question remained, however.

‘Did you talk to Brad?’ Forever_Pancakes ‘Yeah. What happened when you spoke to Brad?’ The_Bearded_Cyclist

Fortunately there was an answer.

‘Brad called me this morning. I told him about what happened with his friend, and how miserable she is to deal with. He told me he knows, but she’s “a solid 6.5/10 and great in bed” and it’s the only reason he keeps her around. ‘Brad is one of my best employees. He’s been a friend of mine for years, and has been with the company since it opened. He’s actually a really good guy, I just wanted to give him shit for having such a stupid friend.’ SplendaFather

Source Reddit u/SplendaFather