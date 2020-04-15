Tinder exchange of the week

We don’t do Tinder but if we did, we’d like to think we’d have lots of funny exchanges like this.

Yeah, right.

And it started a trend (well, sort of).

‘Need more Middle English pick up lines.’ eshuaye ‘Doth your mother know I wearth her drapes.’ shayan1232001 ‘Prithee sendeth thou instantly rendered artistic interpretations of thine bosom, undraped by wicked garments?’ VetOfThePsychicWars

That’s probably enough of this sort of thing for now.

Source Reddit u/Fredrickchopin