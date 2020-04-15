This coronavirus set-up worked like an absolute charm
‘There was an attempt … to point out a mistake,’ says u/ProbablyMaybe69 over on Reddit, a coronavirus set-up that worked like an absolute charm.
Gotcha.
‘That’s quite clever.’ Marrsvolta
And lots of people admitted it took them a little while to get it.
‘Took me a sec. My ρ might be slightly higher than average, but I’ll get there eventually.’ maleorderbride
And some people …
‘Could somebody explain? I really don’t get it …’ henkie316
‘It’s both definitions of the word ‘dense’. Like population density and also how dumb the population is.’ pretend_smart_guy
Source Reddit u/ProbablyMaybe69