This coronavirus set-up worked like an absolute charm

‘There was an attempt … to point out a mistake,’ says u/ProbablyMaybe69 over on Reddit, a coronavirus set-up that worked like an absolute charm.

Gotcha.

‘That’s quite clever.’ Marrsvolta

And lots of people admitted it took them a little while to get it.

‘Took me a sec. My ρ might be slightly higher than average, but I’ll get there eventually.’ maleorderbride

And some people …

‘Could somebody explain? I really don’t get it …’ henkie316 ‘It’s both definitions of the word ‘dense’. Like population density and also how dumb the population is.’ pretend_smart_guy

Source Reddit u/ProbablyMaybe69