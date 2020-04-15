The only 5 responses you need to this ambiguous headline about Prince Harry

Prince Harry – or “Harry“, as he now prefers to be known, has moved to California with his wife, Meghan, having renounced his royal title and the life that goes with it.

Many parts of the press remain desperate for any scraps of information surrounding the couple, leading to all sorts of rumours making their way into the news, such as this.

Prince Harry 'could give up hunting' for wife Meghan https://t.co/LEbhXB2msI — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 14, 2020

The information may or may not be true, but the way the headline was written gave a lot of people pretty much the same idea, so we picked the five that best convey the joke.

1.

isn’t she just in the house https://t.co/6krgrJzUhg — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) April 14, 2020

2.

Bloody hell she must be champion at hide and seek https://t.co/aYt0jz1nKK — Dr Philip *👏WASH🧼YOUR🧴HANDS👏* Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 14, 2020

3.

Is their Malibu mansion that big? https://t.co/4CTcmP7lDn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 14, 2020

4.

She's probably down the back of your sofa, mate? https://t.co/a09BSmeQa3 — Michael Oxlonge (@MOxlonge) April 14, 2020

5.

keep at it mate she'll turn up somewhere https://t.co/aq1XgDTkDF — the Devil has many bollocks, my friend (@LeonardEctric1) April 14, 2020

Chris Marsh had this sarcastic response to Sky’s decision to use the “story” at all.

It's good to see @SkyNews has got its priorities in order during a global pandemic. — Chris Marsh (@cmarsh249) April 14, 2020

Must be a slow news week.

Image BBC screengrab