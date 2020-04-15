A clip of penguins getting weighed is the p-p-p-pick-me-up we all need right now

With social distancing keeping zoos closed, some of them have been sharing clips of their animals to the internet, to give the public a happy glimpse outside of their own homes.

Laughing Squid shared this delightful clip of the Saint Louis Zoo’s Humboldt penguins having their weight monitored, and apparently enjoying the attention.

We doubt most of us could summon such enthusiasm for the scales at the moment.

To enjoy the zoo’s other occupants, check out the Twitter hashtag – #BringTheStlZooToYou.

Source laughingsquid.com Image stlzootube