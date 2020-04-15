This moving message from the UK’s immigrant workers is incredibly powerful

If you are unfortunate enough to be hospitalised, it’s a fact that you are far more likely to be treated by someone born overseas than to be in the next bed to one of them.

This short video speaks for those workers, both in the NHS and elsewhere, and it sends a deeply important message.

The brainchild of Creative Director, Sachini Imbuldeniya, it contains the wonderful words of Darren James Smith, who said this:

The post had people in tears and got #YouClapForMeNow trending on Twitter. Here are just a few of the thousands of reactions.

#YouClapForMeNow is such a brilliant message. A stark reminder of how much our country and our lives are enriched by immigration. How we depend on people of all races in our daily lives. Remember this, not the racist anti-immigrant rhetoric heard too often pic.twitter.com/Fj8BpSz4Gz — Stu Gould (@StuGouldPhoto) April 15, 2020

This is so beautiful. I’m literally in tears. Tory hypocrites need to sort their shit out#YouClapForMeNow pic.twitter.com/pPl0gUI7ib — Daniel York Loh 😷 (@danielfyork) April 15, 2020

What a reminder to UK torn apart by Brexit xenophobia & now united by a deadly virus. Lest we forget the NHS’s heart is kept beating by its diverse staff, & key workers -drivers, cleaners, shop keepers, shelf stackers-are keeping UK alive.#YouClapForMeNowpic.twitter.com/dLKBhhJebP — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) April 14, 2020

When this outbreak is over, let us never again forget who puts their lives on the line to keep us all safe. #YouClapForMeNow pic.twitter.com/CBFbU9txoh — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) April 14, 2020

Comedian Kae Kurd had a prediction.

lol this is gonna piss off a certain section of people https://t.co/NBOxP9lBPx — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) April 14, 2020

He was absolutely right, but we aren’t going to share those comments. Instead, we’ll finish with this.

This is unbelieveably good. Share this across the length and breadth of this country. #YouClapForMeNowpic.twitter.com/rBG9KAXbuq — Pran Patel (@MrPranPatel) April 14, 2020

