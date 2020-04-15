This moving message from the UK’s immigrant workers is incredibly powerful

If you are unfortunate enough to be hospitalised, it’s a fact that you are far more likely to be treated by someone born overseas than to be in the next bed to one of them.

This short video speaks for those workers, both in the NHS and elsewhere, and it sends a deeply important message.

The brainchild of Creative Director, Sachini Imbuldeniya, it contains the wonderful words of Darren James Smith, who said this:

The post had people in tears and got #YouClapForMeNow trending on Twitter. Here are just a few of the thousands of reactions.

Comedian Kae Kurd had a prediction.

He was absolutely right, but we aren’t going to share those comments. Instead, we’ll finish with this.

READ MORE

Matthew Parris said immigrants should show courtesy to their ‘host country’ – 9 shocked reactions

Source @tezilyas Image @tezilyas