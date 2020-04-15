18 favourite funny reactions to these far too interesting times

Wash your hands.

Don’t touch your face.

Stay indoors unless you have to go out for work, essential shopping, medical reasons, to help others or for exercise close to home.

If you go out, maintain a distance of two metres (about six feet) from people not from your household.

Try to hold onto your sense of humour – and we can help with that last one.

1.

I didn’t nap today and ate only eight biscuits in a row.

Do I email the government directly for my medal or what is the process? — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 14, 2020

2.

I’m going to attempt to cut my hair today. How I envisage it looking vs how it will inevitably turn out: pic.twitter.com/LIrGZJR8Qc — Jason (@NickMotown) April 11, 2020

3.

Is this wise? He doesn’t have a great record on finding what he’s looking for. pic.twitter.com/G1KURAyHwl — James Cooray Smith (@thejimsmith) April 13, 2020

4.

Can we all agree to temporarily raise the bar for what’s considered an “alcoholic?” — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 11, 2020

5.

Petition to rename sourdough bread 'le paindemic' — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) April 11, 2020

6.

The cycle of lockdown feelings pic.twitter.com/jse1t6Zb9S — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) April 13, 2020

7.

I’ve now been four weeks on my own, so I decided to make myself some company #lockdown pic.twitter.com/U597Tzmphz — Anna Yearley (@AnnaYearley) April 11, 2020

8.

I'm walking around the garden singing White Christmas in my best Bing Crosby voice … I think I've contracted Crooner virus *waits to see my followers go .. * — Dave M 🥃 🚬 🎯 (@Putneyman) April 8, 2020

9.