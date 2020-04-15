“Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self” is the funny and informative chat we all wish we’d had

Writer, actor and comedian, Julie Nolke, expertly demonstrates just how much has happened in a really short time by having a conversation with the January 2020 version of herself.

If only someone had given us all this talk.

“Yeah, your definition of a pretty big deal is gonna change.”

Ain’t that the truth!

Source Julie Nolke Image Julie Nolke