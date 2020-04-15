14 times ‘That Jesus Bloke’ on Twitter nailed life under lockdown

There’s a rather jolly Twitter feed called Jesus H Christ – @ThatBloke_Jesus – which has rather come into its own during the coronavirus lockdown.

And here are just a few examples why.

1.

Judas!!! You logged in mate? pic.twitter.com/UQZsTJDCcQ — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 2, 2020

2.

If you’re bored at home and wanting a new workout routine, try Crossfit LOL, no just kidding it really hurts — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 6, 2020

3.

In line with the recent government safety restrictions I will be crucifying myself from home this Easter — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 30, 2020

4.

OMG I have just seen all your prayers They were in my junk folder. LOL — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 3, 2020

5.

Big shout out to Jerry from Chorley who just thanked me because he thought he’d lost the tv remote but then he found it under the couch Anytime Jezza!

It’s what I do lad — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 3, 2020

6.

7.

The next person who posts a home workout video is going straight to hell — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 26, 2020

8.

Thou shalt stay the fuck home and not be an inconsiderate prick — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 23, 2020

9.

Quick question How do you self isolate when you are 3 people in 1? — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 21, 2020

10.

All travel from Earth to Heaven will be postponed until further notice Please make alternative plans Thankyou — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 12, 2020

11.

Supper cancelled. FFS pic.twitter.com/pgNzttYfhg — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 13, 2020

12.

Please stop praying to me It’s pretty clear I don’t give a fuck — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 13, 2020

13.

Where is everyone? Bollocks to this, i’ll come back for my birthday instead — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 12, 2020

14.

Working from home pic.twitter.com/TpigGDr783 — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 9, 2020

Then there are the evergreens like these …

Judas is buying everyone shots. Seems to have a bit more cash than normal…..

Good for him — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 29, 2018

Remember when I wasted years of my life as a carpenter making tables and shit before I realized I could do magic — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) August 8, 2017

Arrived at the restaurant Decided to all sit on the same side of the table — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 29, 2018

Any boulder removal companies working today? I am in a pickle — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 21, 2019

SURPRISE!!!! — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) April 20, 2014

And just in case anyone was wondering or in any doubt …

Larry has totally got me here https://t.co/41yTFklQQU — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) March 13, 2020

Source @ThatBloke_Jesus