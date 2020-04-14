This guy couldn’t take any more of his relative’s Covid-19 conspiracies and his fury is quite something

Cahcnes are over the last few weeks you’ve had the misfortune of coming across a family member or friend’s Covid-19 conspiracy theory.

Lots of people might choose to mute them, unfollow them, or maybe have a quiet word in their ear. Not this person tough. He went next level and he did it in public and it’s a fabulous read.

Not always the sort of language we’d ordinarily approve of, but extraordinary times sometimes requires extraordinary measures.

Social distancing between these two particular family members likely to remain in place for some time to come.

Source Reddit u/bellchilton