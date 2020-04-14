This dog jumping over a gate like a helicopter is here to make all our days better
This dog jumping a gate like a helicopter – seriously, we’re not exaggerating – is the best 4 seconds you’ll watch today.
This dog is a Labrador / helicopter cross… pic.twitter.com/pdu4XVy3Xu
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 14, 2020
Again!
A labracopter 😂😂
— Mike Wilkins (@Wilkomatic67) April 14, 2020
It’s a saluki. Trust me, this is how they jump!
— John London (@londonjohnp) April 14, 2020
Source @Number10Cat @humorandanimals