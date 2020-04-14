There were some brilliant replies to this ‘masculinity champion’s lockdown achievements

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Ryan Michler before (or if we had, we’ve forgotten).

He appears to be some sort of ‘masculinity champion’ who wants to ‘reclaim and restore masculinity’ with a message to men to ‘crush your excuses, take charge of your life, and live manfully!’

He’s also had a busy lockdown – very busy – and went on Twitter to share it, naturally.

In the past 4 weeks I’ve: Lost 11lbs, 2.5% body fat

Increased revenue 23%

Home gym build-out

Office renovation

Installed blinds/flooring

Read 6 books

Completed my new book outline

Secured 7 killer podcast guests

Appeared on 12 podcasts

Hit 100,000 YouTube subscribers You? 👇🏻 — Ryan Michler (@ryanmichler) April 13, 2020

And we’re glad it did because the responses were simply glorious. Here are our favourites.

1.

Eaten my weight in cheese then did two sit-ups out of guilt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 13, 2020

2.

Put 4lbs on.

Spent about £1.80

Trained the dog to smell my balls when I shout ‘cock’

Moved my morning ablution time from 8.20am to approx 12.30pm but it takes me two goes to clear out.

Got about 8 new followers and 2 of those are real people. — Grant (@ghud68) April 13, 2020

3.

Experienced empathy. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) April 13, 2020

4.

In the past 4 weeks I’ve: Gained 9lbs, 86% body fat

Decreased revenue 97%

Attempted a sit-up

Installed 2 Office updates

Sat on floor

Read 1 Pizza Hut flyer

Postponed my new book

Secured 0 podcast guests

Appeared on 0 podcasts

Hit 0 YouTube subscribers because assault is a crime https://t.co/izaHYlg19n — Sir Secret Barrstarmer QC (@BarristerSecret) April 13, 2020

5.

That’s nothing pal. I’ve had 28 luxury poos on account of the fact that the only toilet paper left in the shop was the super-deluxe double-quilted supreme with aloe vera. My bottom has never been in such good condition. — Simon Bruni (@SimonBruni) April 13, 2020

6.

Rolled my eyes really hard as I read your tweet of self adoration. — Lucy (@crapolatombola) April 13, 2020

7.

In the last 4 weeks I've: Umm

Read a book

Called Donald Trump a cunt on twitter a couple of times

Constructed a wildly unstable flatpack table

Somehow got BEHIND on a writing deadline https://t.co/BJoaVB8dGG — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) April 13, 2020

8.

Ate cottage cheese — jon ronson (@jonronson) April 13, 2020

9.

In the past 4 weeks I’ve: Eaten my body weight in biscuits

Increased my gin intake

Watched most of Netflix

Kept my sense of humour

Had my dad die

Stroked my dogs a lot

Kept my family safe

Not made anyone feel bad for doing whatever they need to do (or not do) to get through this https://t.co/7dQuHo6ega — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 13, 2020

10.