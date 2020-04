Twitter exchange of the day shared by u/smeggysmeg over on Reddit who says: ‘That’s an argument he can win.’

‘This is a top tier comeback.’ NidCot

Except …

‘Considering that modern political discourse is mostly just whoever can yell the loudest… Gonna have to put my money on the babies for this debate.’ CongressmanCoolRick

READ MORE

This ‘one-line drawing’ is blowing people’s minds

Source Reddit u/smeggysmeg Image Pixabay