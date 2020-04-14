The only 7 responses you need to Eamonn Holmes weighing in on 5G and Covid-19

Famous virologist, Eamonn Holmes, weighed in on the ‘5G causes Covid-19’ conspiracy theory by insisting that the mainstream media shouldn’t say it’s not true because they don’t really know it isn’t.

Spoiler alert – they do.

Eamonn Holmes talking about the 5G conspiracy theory. I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/vdwlQe0M1L — Richard (@gamray) April 13, 2020

Of course, a popular ITV magazine show is the ideal place from which to criticise the mainstream media, so he’s got them there.

Here are our favourite reactions.

1.

Oh dear, Eamonn Holmes has gone full David Icke. He talks about the 'mainstream media' as if ITV isn't part of it and thinks it's OK to encourage delusional fuckwits to believe there is a link between 5G and #coronavirus.

What a twat. pic.twitter.com/7pXJDqMIwZ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 13, 2020

2.

I love the 'enquiring mind' excuse for conspiracy theories. Yes, it's just because you're such a genius free thinker that you've started peddling vacuous irresponsible evidence-free horseshit. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 13, 2020

3.

Just when you thought Toby Young had the British Bollocks-Talking Championship locked down, Eamonn Holmes steps up with a stunning late play to throw the whole thing wide open. Will Brendan O’Neill fire up the Spicy Take Machine in time to reclaim his crown? Find out tomorrow! — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 13, 2020

4.

Running a book on how long it will be before Eamonn Holmes has his own YouTube channel called "Holmes Truths" and is palling around with Young and Liddle. — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) April 13, 2020

5.

Good to see Eamonn Holmes criticising the mainstream media from the underground guerilla bunker of This Morning. Fight the power Eamonn. — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) April 13, 2020

6.

If you didn't see #ThisMorning today, Eamonn Holmes suggested he believes that 5G may be to blame for Coronavirus & doesn't think you should listen to the "mainstream media" & "state narrative", NOBODY ACKNOWLEDGED WHAT JUST HAPPENED then Alison Hammond baked some banana bread. — Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) April 13, 2020

7.

Eamonn Holmes demonstrating why not to let minor un-informed, un-prepared, un-journalistic celebrities put forward serious "scientific" opinion. pic.twitter.com/klOHTmGTua — Gordon McIntosh (@gmiellipsis) April 13, 2020

Joe Lycett Hugo Boss had an explanation for the extraordinary outburst.

soz guys i’m to blame for the eamonn holmes 5g thing. been sending conspiracy vids to itv presenters for last few weeks as an experiment. pretty sure ive convinced andrea mclean that britta filters make kids gay. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) April 13, 2020

That’s strangely believable.

