People have been recreating high fashion using household items – 17 of the chicest looks

Fashion journalist, George Serventi – @skipdin on Instagram – is used to mixing in high-fashion circles, but hardly anybody’s mixing in any circles right now, so he came up with an idea to give quarantined people a fashion fix.

Using items already in the house, he suggested they try to recreate those chic and zappy catwalk looks – or #HomeCouture.

He demonstrated it beautifully with this ‘Killing Eve’ look, after a piece from Molly Goddard’s Fall 2019 collection.



“ORGANISED FUN: Killing Steve 🔪💣 in @mollygoddard AW19 for #HomeCouture 🤡💖💅”

Instagram has taken the challenge and run with it – or sashayed. These are some winning creations.

1.



2.



3.



4.



5.



6.



7.



8.



9.



