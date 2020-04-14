14 relatable takes on self-isolation to make you see you’re not alone

Between self-isolation and government-imposed lockdown, there’s a whole lot of isolating going on, and it’s got people tweeting about it.

We enjoyed these relatable reactions.

1.

Why is it that if guys show off their isolation beards they’re ‘sexy’ and ‘rugged’, but if I show off my isolation leg hair I’m ‘terrifying’ and ‘who are you and how the hell did you get into my house?!’ — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) April 11, 2020

2.

Regrettably, I will be going into self-isolation after showing early symptoms of lockdown haircut. — alexis (@lexistwit) April 13, 2020

3.

One upside of this self-isolation thing is I finally have an excuse for all these bottles of piss in my house — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) March 12, 2020

4.

Top Tip For Self-Isolation:

When several people are living in the same house, try to stay apart as much as possible by spreading yourselves between the lounge, dining room, great hall, drawing room, library, billiard room, etc.#StayHomeChallenge #ResignBorisJohnson — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 17, 2020

5.

I know this time of self isolation is hard and scary for people but however bad you are feeling- please, please don’t consider starting your own podcast Straight men under the age of 35 are particularly vulnerable to this and we all need to be vigilant of the dangers x — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 16, 2020

6.

Going to start a self-isolation podcast, breezy and full of cheer on day one, advising you what films to watch and books to read, and then chronicling my swift decline into babbling urine-drinking madness by day three. — . (@twlldun) March 16, 2020

7.

QUARANTINE DIARY Day 1: I have stocked up on enough non-perishable food and supplies to last me for months, maybe years, so that I can remain in isolation for as long as it takes to see out this pandemic Day 1 + 45 minutes: I am in the supermarket because I wanted a Twix — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 12, 2020

8.