Everyone stand down, this televangelist blew Covid-19 away so we can all relax now

If only someone had thought of doing this earlier, it’s televangelist Kenneth Copeland doing his bit for the battle against Covid-19 by, er, blowing it away.

Hey everybody, we’re good now. Kenneth Copeland used his breath to blow the virus away. pic.twitter.com/flypogxqPL — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 4, 2020

Hard to believe we know but this was a few days ago and it appears not to have had any effect on its spread in the US just yet. Maybe have another go, Ken?

How dumb would you have to be to fall for this? This rabid Rasputin is crazy as a loon. You'd have to be seriously mentally deficient to not see through this. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) April 4, 2020

I swear he looks like a demon 😱 — Jules (@jmreycroft) April 4, 2020

This demon’s estimated net worth is ~$300 Million Dollars and he owns three priv jets because people who live on SSI and SS tithe him part of their monthly benefit while they go without. Just marinate on that. pic.twitter.com/4HSts2w3LT — WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) April 4, 2020

Eugh. Makes us want to put on a mask just watching it.

I think I just contracted the coronavirus through my screen. — PUAnon (@randydandyland) April 4, 2020

Source @travisakers H/T Reddit u/MisterT12