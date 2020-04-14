Everyone stand down, this televangelist blew Covid-19 away so we can all relax now

If only someone had thought of doing this earlier, it’s televangelist Kenneth Copeland doing his bit for the battle against Covid-19 by, er, blowing it away.

Hard to believe we know but this was a few days ago and it appears not to have had any effect on its spread in the US just yet. Maybe have another go, Ken?

Eugh. Makes us want to put on a mask just watching it.

Source @travisakers H/T Reddit u/MisterT12