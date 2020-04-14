Dublin Airport’s shutdown of this conspiracy theorist’s lockdown claims had the whole internet cheering

Dublin Airport won Twitter today with its shutdown of a conspiracy theorist who suggested it wasn’t shut down properly and made the whole of Ireland’s lockdown measures a farce.

Here’s what Gemma O’Doherty, a journalist and well-known conspiracy theorist, said about the airport’s lockdown measures on Twitter.

And this is what the airport had to say in response (and the sting really is in the tail).

We’d like to correct some errors in this tweet. Fact 1: We had fewer than 900 arriving & departing passengers yesterday. On a normal Easter Mon we’d have more that 100,000 pax. That’s not business as usual. The T1 baggage hall, arrivals area & the exit road all look v unusual. pic.twitter.com/8A0y7izWw4 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

Fact 2: We’re open because Irish Govt policy is that we’re open as an essential business to allow for the operation of vital cargo flights, such as medical supplies, and the repatriation of Irish citizens.

Fact 3. Many passenger flights transport cargo in their belly holds. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

Fact 4: As we’ve said before, Ireland’s travel & health policies in relation to #COVID19 are decided by the State, based on expert health advice from @hpscireland/@hselive. HSE isn’t screening, as it says entry screening doesn’t work & isn’t recommended by @WHO or by @ECDC_EU. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

Fact 5: HSE staff based at the airport have informed all arriving passengers for several weeks that they need to restrict their movements for 14 days. The Irish Govt’s general movement restrictions also apply i.e. people need to stay at home. More here https://t.co/Si0nsvw1qk — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

Fact 6: At all times since the outbreak of this public health crisis @DublinAirport has followed the health & travel guidelines that have been set out by the Irish State. Like other airports throughout the world, we adhere to policies set by our respective national governments. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

One of the few businesses that seems to operating as usual, is your business of peddling untruths. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

Oof. Doesn’t just do takeoffs, does takedowns as well.

Whoever runs the @DublinAirport twitter account deserves a raise! — Ronan Mitchell 😷 (@Ronan_Mitchell) April 14, 2020

Imagine getting sat down by an airport 😂 https://t.co/5uF5P9mTLj — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) April 14, 2020

Can the person running this account please get a promotion — Adam Mcivor (@A_mcivor) April 14, 2020

Dublin Airport has put Gemma O'Doherty and her little band of oddballs firmly in her place….

A thread worth reading. https://t.co/E3f4J2CKqL — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) April 14, 2020

Imagine being put back in your box by an airport! On a Tuesday! When it’s sunny! #burn — Colette Carroll 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@CarrCole) April 14, 2020

Gardai will have to fine Gemma as she's been dragged more than 2km https://t.co/heVZG3kZhd — Mallow News (@MallowNews) April 14, 2020

Source @DublinAirport