This 30-second video nails social distancing – using table tennis balls and mousetraps

We’ve heard and read a lot about the importance of social distancing, but none of it has been as powerful or compelling as this Public Service Announcement video produced by the Ohio Health Department.

See what we mean?

Of course, it was posted to Twitter as well.

It currently has just over 20 million views, and has been shared more than 40,000 times.

This is what people have been saying about it.

Easily one of the best social distancing ads I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/9WhhTHmdPc — (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) April 9, 2020

Cool visual explainer on social distancing https://t.co/jCRnhDkUYY — Trushar Barot (@Trushar) April 10, 2020

The PSA’s director, Andy Nick, shared an unfortunate side-effect of making the video.

Directed this video last week for the Ohio DoH. Edited over the weekend. Snapped my fingers in a hell of a lot of mousetraps. props to my crew @realart who always find a way to do cool work, even under quarantine conditions. https://t.co/nrb9uNwKH1 — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020

In case you were wondering how many attempts it took to get the ball to land perfectly …

Here's some behind the scenes… I knew it was impossible to make the perfect throw in a single take. With only 1 hr left in the shoot (no room to start a chain reaction & reset), we used gel superglue to "freeze" the traps. And then… I threw the perfect throw in 1 take. 🙂 — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020

