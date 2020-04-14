This 30-second video nails social distancing – using table tennis balls and mousetraps

We’ve heard and read a lot about the importance of social distancing, but none of it has been as powerful or compelling as this Public Service Announcement video produced by the Ohio Health Department.

See what we mean?

Of course, it was posted to Twitter as well.

It currently has just over 20 million views, and has been shared more than 40,000 times.

This is what people have been saying about it.

The PSA’s director, Andy Nick, shared an unfortunate side-effect of making the video.

In case you were wondering how many attempts it took to get the ball to land perfectly …

Source Ohio Department of Health Image Ohio Department of Health