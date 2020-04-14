Our latest 16 favourite lockdown funnies to keep your spirits up
Having braved a long bank holiday weekend in lockdown – unless you’re a covidiot – you deserve the distraction of some of the funniest people on Twitter taking pot shots at the situation we’re all in.
These are our current favourites.
1.
save you a click – it's human flesh pic.twitter.com/uXdpHqMmYr
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 9, 2020
2.
I just wanna know what date we can lick buses again
— David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) April 11, 2020
3.
Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear ! I can see the Universal logo ! pic.twitter.com/EqiqIDL4JJ
— Romain Revert (@romainrevert) April 13, 2020
4.
BREAKING NEWS: I have been feeling unwell the last two days – tired, headache, foggy brain. I have been concerned about COVID infection, but it was hard to imagine how: we have been so careful.
I just discovered 5 minutes ago that I HAVE BEEN MAKING DECAF COFFEE FOR 2 DAYS.
— Claire Potter (@TenuredRadical) April 11, 2020
5.
NO better time? pic.twitter.com/Tr5dBhyiP4
— Tom Rosenthal (@rosentweets) April 12, 2020
6.
hermes proper fucked me off yesterday pic.twitter.com/HL48TLsIto
— hol (@HollySaynor1) April 12, 2020
7.
Day 22 of quarantine and I’ve turned my living room into a nudist colony. The kids hate it but I’ve finally obtained some privacy
— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) April 9, 2020
8.
My parents are both approaching 70 and are isolating in a tiny village, so naturally I’ve been really worried about them. They just sent me a picture and they are drinking Baileys out of Easter eggs.
— Tamsin Winter (@MsWinterTweets) April 12, 2020