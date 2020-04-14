Our latest 16 favourite lockdown funnies to keep your spirits up

Having braved a long bank holiday weekend in lockdown – unless you’re a covidiot – you deserve the distraction of some of the funniest people on Twitter taking pot shots at the situation we’re all in.

These are our current favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2