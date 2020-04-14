Our latest 16 favourite lockdown funnies to keep your spirits up

Having braved a long bank holiday weekend in lockdown – unless you’re a covidiot – you deserve the distraction of some of the funniest people on Twitter taking pot shots at the situation we’re all in.

These are our current favourites.

1.

save you a click – it's human flesh pic.twitter.com/uXdpHqMmYr — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 9, 2020

2.

I just wanna know what date we can lick buses again — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) April 11, 2020

3.

Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear ! I can see the Universal logo ! pic.twitter.com/EqiqIDL4JJ — Romain Revert (@romainrevert) April 13, 2020

4.

BREAKING NEWS: I have been feeling unwell the last two days – tired, headache, foggy brain. I have been concerned about COVID infection, but it was hard to imagine how: we have been so careful. I just discovered 5 minutes ago that I HAVE BEEN MAKING DECAF COFFEE FOR 2 DAYS. — Claire Potter (@TenuredRadical) April 11, 2020

5.

6.

hermes proper fucked me off yesterday pic.twitter.com/HL48TLsIto — hol (@HollySaynor1) April 12, 2020

7.

Day 22 of quarantine and I’ve turned my living room into a nudist colony. The kids hate it but I’ve finally obtained some privacy — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) April 9, 2020

8.