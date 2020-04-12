Poem called “First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining” goes viral
Jessica Salfia, a writer and teacher from West Virginia U.S , has shared a poem comprised of the first lines of emails she has received while quarantine.
Her poem brilliantly captures all the covid cliches and corporate care missives that have been plaguing her inbox.
original tweet:
This poem is called “First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining.” pic.twitter.com/4keCqPaO63
— Jessica Salfia (@jessica_salfia) April 11, 2020