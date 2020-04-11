Locked down Londoners recreate Romeo and Juliet scene from their balconies

London neighbours joined together for a stunning rendition of the balcony scene from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”— and were rewarded with rousing applause from their whole neighbourhood – reports ABC News.

