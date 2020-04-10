The 25 funniest tweets of the week

There isn’t a single person who doesn’t need to find something to laugh at right now, so we’ve collected twenty-five tweets to help you do just that.

1.

Thinking about watching #SlidingDoors on BBC1. Though I’m worried about the consequences if I don’t. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 3, 2020

2.

Told my mum she was the best mum in the world this morning and she goes ‘well what about my mum?’ so now I’m sat here having to slag off gran to save an argument — Chloe Petts (@ChloePetts) April 5, 2020

3.

It’s like when jay z collab’ed with Linkin Park #NumbEncore https://t.co/8QKaIhfYBU — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) April 7, 2020

4.

an oxo cube is just an umami starburst — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 6, 2020

5.

THE COCKEREL: Nature's way of telling us that it's perfectly acceptable to start screaming the moment you wake up. pic.twitter.com/ndu4b452p2 — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) April 5, 2020

6.

"I'll cook extra and save some for lunch tomorrow," and other lies I tell myself — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) April 7, 2020

7.

Today I went to a gender reveal party and was delighted to discover that I am a man — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 6, 2020

8.

if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid. Or it would if it had the cognitive capacity for self-reflection, which it doesn't coz fish are very stupid. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 7, 2020

9.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: he was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious?

POLICE SKETCH ARTIST: …could…could you please try — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) April 7, 2020

10.

Has anyone checked to see if The Guardian is ok? pic.twitter.com/fvxy81y1FI — . (@twlldun) April 7, 2020

11.

jane austen understood that nothing is sexier than standing seven feet away from someone, making brief eye contact, and then going home — chloe 🍭 wang yibo hell hours (@chlosephine_) April 5, 2020

12.