We asked for your homemade album covers and you stepped up – 14 favourites

We’re all going to need to use every bit of creativity we can muster to keep ourselves entertained during the lockdown. Not to mention any children locked down with us.

We started by doing this:

Spend your time at home wisely by recreating a famous album cover and we'll round up the best! Here's what we did to kick things off … #homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/GCBMPe86vH — The Poke (@ThePoke) April 7, 2020

You joined in – and we’re very impressed.

1. Abbey Road – The Beatles

2. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

3. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

4. Is This It – The Strokes

5. Aladdin Sane – David Bowie

Done very quickly and I cheated a bit (a lot) but… #homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/jfn2D8YgYR — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 7, 2020

6. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground

7. Screamadelica – Primal Scream

8. The White Album – The Beatles