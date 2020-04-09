We asked for your homemade album covers and you stepped up – 14 favourites
We’re all going to need to use every bit of creativity we can muster to keep ourselves entertained during the lockdown. Not to mention any children locked down with us.
We started by doing this:
Spend your time at home wisely by recreating a famous album cover and we'll round up the best! Here's what we did to kick things off … #homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/GCBMPe86vH
— The Poke (@ThePoke) April 7, 2020
You joined in – and we’re very impressed.
1. Abbey Road – The Beatles
Crap but fast. #homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/tC7zOYvQX4
— Gurney Harlech (@GurneyHarlech) April 7, 2020
2. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
#homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/wnnyqzWu6A
— Graceless Hippo (@GracelessHippo) April 7, 2020
3. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
#homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/J3XH8zGiYO
— Niklas Strömstedt (@poptonten) April 8, 2020
4. Is This It – The Strokes
#HomemadeAlbums @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/tz2kQPwChR
— alexis (@lexistwit) April 7, 2020
5. Aladdin Sane – David Bowie
Done very quickly and I cheated a bit (a lot) but… #homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/jfn2D8YgYR
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 7, 2020
6. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground
#homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/4r2hMspAm1
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 7, 2020
7. Screamadelica – Primal Scream
#homemadealbums @ScreamOfficial #primalscream #screamadelica pic.twitter.com/gNaBIVLLOl
— Eilidh Grant (@alesbales) April 7, 2020
8. The White Album – The Beatles
#homemadealbums pic.twitter.com/mJ7NALToKg
— andres lokko (@andreslokko) April 8, 2020