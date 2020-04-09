We asked for your homemade album covers and you stepped up – 14 favourites

We’re all going to need to use every bit of creativity we can muster to keep ourselves entertained during the lockdown. Not to mention any children locked down with us.

We started by doing this:

You joined in – and we’re very impressed.

1. Abbey Road – The Beatles

2. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

3. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

4. Is This It – The Strokes

5. Aladdin Sane – David Bowie

6. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground

7. Screamadelica – Primal Scream

8. The White Album – The Beatles

