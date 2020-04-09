Trump wants to mine the Moon but people think he’s full of it – the 7 funniest comments

Donald Trump has been very busy recently, trying to peddle a medicine which he claims can cure Covid-19, despite no tests to prove it, but he put that on the backburner to deal with more pressing business – *checks notes* mining rights to the Moon.

Trump takes break from coronavirus crisis to sign order for US to mine the moon https://t.co/tlyaeuZghS — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 8, 2020

Of course he did. Why wouldn’t he want to mine a piece of real estate that doesn’t belong to him?

Here’s what people have been saying about the move.

1.

“We’re going to mine the moon and the Martians will pay for it.”

~ Donald J. Trump — 💈 That One Dude 💈 (@DatBrahDude) April 8, 2020

2.

Probably just a phase hes going through https://t.co/kgCYtTNC2G — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) April 8, 2020

3.

4.

Just when you thought this couldn't all get more ridiculous…https://t.co/tC3sps5PpF — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) April 8, 2020

5.

He should have done it last night when apparently it was bigger than usual.https://t.co/TciAOd8xxf — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) April 8, 2020

6.

“Its a great moon, the best moon actually” — Fan of the Year 2020 (@MarcWilliams22) April 8, 2020

7.

Somehow I don't think his mind's on his job… https://t.co/HYr1eV5ERy — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) April 8, 2020

Director Duncan Jones, who made “Moon”, a film about a man mining on the Moon, had this comment to make.

I may have some thoughts… https://t.co/oK9YOZAOMW — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 7, 2020

They should make Trump watch the film.

READ MORE

Donald Trump apparently sent medical geniuses to help Boris Johnson’s doctors – the 5 sickest burns

Image Guardian, NASA on Unsplash