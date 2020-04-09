This guy got mad because these free chairs were pick-up only and his fury is something else

In today’s episode of people for whom free stuff isn’t just good enough comes this guy who was interested in these free chairs.

Except he was only interested in them if they were also dropped off outside his house because, well, he’s not going to collect them himself.

‘Dude … I was offering free chairs that I put behind the dumpsters. This dudes amazed me,’ said u/Podosqui0 who shared it over on Reddit.

He’s so angry he’s gonna need a sit down. Oh.

