There was an attempt to make a coronavirus mask from a bra
A lot of people have been making protective face masks from old bras. Comedian and actor, Chelsea Handler, demonstrated this no-sew version, and it’s pretty good.
It’s still obviously a bra, but desperate times require desperate measures, right?
One TikToker, Teresa Jay Dranger, decided to give it a go.
Like she said …too blessed.
