Only 4 replies you need to people who think churches should reopen for Easter despite Covid-19

Some people, it appears, think that churches should be allowed to open for Easter because nothing, not even a global pandemic, should get in the way of an Easter service.

When we say ‘some people’, it appears to be former Bishop of Rochester Michael Nazir-Ali and the occasional Tory MP such as this chap who, no, we hadn’t heard of either.

Today I wrote to The Secretary of State @mhclg and also sent a copy of this letter to Secretary of State @DCMS to ask the Government to consider opening church doors on Easter Sunday for private prayer. pic.twitter.com/pLnxdNRsEN — Jack Lopresti MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JackLopresti) April 8, 2020

And these are the only 4 responses you need.

There seems to be something of a discrepancy between the account name and the message. https://t.co/SrnGgdMmra — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) April 8, 2020

Darwinian natural selection in action. pic.twitter.com/v5t4TfNhUb — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 9, 2020

To conclude …

You know those last 3 weeks, where we've all made sacrifices to try and get the country opened up again, is it alright if we don't sabotage that for your day out to whisper to the shit-fairy? We all have things we miss, but they're not going to re-open Stringfellows just for me https://t.co/dzzgMRaBbS — Tosh (@AlfredToshLines) April 8, 2020

Oh, and this.

