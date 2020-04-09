12 thoughts people had about Nigel Farage doing Facebook Live in eye-wateringly short shorts

A lot of people have been having to get used to working from home during the coronavirus lockdown, resulting in many jokes about holding meetings in pyjamas or other inappropriate work clothes.

However, we didn’t expect to see Nigel Farage give a live demonstration.

During a Facebook Live question and answer session, this is what he chose to wear.

Obviously, he can wear what he likes in his own home, but it prompted comments like this.

Inevitably, screenshots made their way onto Twitter, where people had thoughts – lots of thoughts.

He looks like a divorcee sending a video message to the Russian bloke pretending to be his ‘girlfriend’ pic.twitter.com/3KdjRm4aTT — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 8, 2020

Onlyfans has let itself go a bit pic.twitter.com/3cSKmmyoxT — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 8, 2020

Nothing to see here, just a normal guy wearing denim hotpants and a shirt and jumper with a Union Jack cushion and a picture of a hamster behind him. All perfectly normal. pic.twitter.com/ThAijoqVmi — Simon Bruni (@SimonBruni) April 8, 2020

What a piece of work is a man! How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty! In form and moving how express and admirable! In action how like an angel, in apprehension how like a god… pic.twitter.com/qmZc0sk4hM — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 8, 2020

He looks like he’s going to gorge himself with toblerone and drive to Dundee in his bare feet pic.twitter.com/3AKYqFJjua — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) April 8, 2020

"Now my right hand, I've been sitting on for five minutes. Watch as I demonstrate how this provides an altogether different experience." pic.twitter.com/qENOWAwHWd — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) April 8, 2020

What the living F has Farage got on? Kylie would be envious of those hot pants! https://t.co/G6OPetHjHl — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) April 8, 2020

Never using chat roulette again pic.twitter.com/51aYa1me4h — Samuel Jenkinson 🦎 (@samueljenkinson) April 8, 2020

Lads I've just seen the full crop and it gets even weirder… pic.twitter.com/SMVcXH8eNH — christhebarker (@christhebarker) April 8, 2020

When your mum and dad come home earlier than expected, just as you were cracking one out on the sofa to your mum’s Zumba DVD, and you have to pretend you were just watching TV with no trousers on as your tummy was feeling sore. pic.twitter.com/A0bN0NxKk7 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 8, 2020

Aamer Anwar, Rector of Glasgow University had a suggestion for putting the image to good use.

Promise me once we are safe, & they have Nigel Farage spouting his 🇬🇧 pish on Question Time or anything else – just tweet this picture of him in lockdown, his denim shorts and that hamster (behind him) #BestofBritish🤡 pic.twitter.com/zBFy7DWkzh — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽 (@AamerAnwar) April 8, 2020

