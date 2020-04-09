11 pictures illustrating the lighter side of lockdown life to help take the edge off
Here are 11 pictures illustrating the lighter side of the coronavirus lockdown which we hope might take the edge off just a little bit.
1. ‘Social distancing baptism’
2. ‘Been spending a little extra time on my kid’s dinner lately’
3. ‘My neighbour’s front lawn dad joke #15’
4. ‘None of you are invited’
5. ‘Social Distancing drinking games in the wild’
6. ‘My grandpa, everyone’
7. ‘Because of clear skies you can now see the alien spaceship above Johannesburg, South Africa’
(via Reddit u/TrentonTallywacker)
8. ‘Took up crafting while in quarantine’
9. ‘My 23-year-old brother decided to shave his hair and beard so that he could look like an old man…
10. ‘My Nana is bored so she’s keeping me fresh during the quarantine’
11. ‘Took us far too long …’