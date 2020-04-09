11 pictures illustrating the lighter side of lockdown life to help take the edge off

Here are 11 pictures illustrating the lighter side of the coronavirus lockdown which we hope might take the edge off just a little bit.

1. ‘Social distancing baptism’

(via Reddit u/starstufft)

2. ‘Been spending a little extra time on my kid’s dinner lately’

(via Reddit u/SoulcrateSucka)

3. ‘My neighbour’s front lawn dad joke #15’

(via Reddit u/JulesGirth)

4. ‘None of you are invited’

(via Reddit u/camicam95)

5. ‘Social Distancing drinking games in the wild’

(via Reddit u/Alaskan_Lost)

6. ‘My grandpa, everyone’

(via Reddit u/Briighteyes16)

7. ‘Because of clear skies you can now see the alien spaceship above Johannesburg, South Africa’

(via Reddit u/TrentonTallywacker)

8. ‘Took up crafting while in quarantine’

(via Reddit u/lochstimpson)

9. ‘My 23-year-old brother decided to shave his hair and beard so that he could look like an old man…

(via Reddit u/Ldog__)

10. ‘My Nana is bored so she’s keeping me fresh during the quarantine’

(via Reddit u/Lewis390)

11. ‘Took us far too long …’

(via Reddit u/farcough187)