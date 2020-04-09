11 images of life under lockdown that will hopefully take the edge off a little bit

Here are 11 pictures illustrating the lighter side of the coronavirus lockdown which we hope might take the edge off just a little bit.

1. ‘Social distancing baptism’

(via Reddit u/starstufft)

2. ‘Been spending a little extra time on my kid’s dinner lately’

(via Reddit u/SoulcrateSucka)

3. ‘My neighbour’s front lawn dad joke #15’

(via Reddit u/JulesGirth)

4. ‘None of you are invited’

(via Reddit u/camicam95)

5. ‘Social Distancing drinking games in the wild’

(via Reddit u/Alaskan_Lost)

6. ‘My grandpa, everyone’

(via Reddit u/Briighteyes16)

7. ‘Because of clear skies you can now see the alien spaceship above Johannesburg, South Africa’

(via Reddit u/TrentonTallywacker)

8. ‘Took up crafting while in quarantine’

(via Reddit u/lochstimpson)

9. ‘My 23-year-old brother decided to shave his hair and beard so that he could look like an old man…

(via Reddit u/Ldog__)

10. ‘My Nana is bored so she’s keeping me fresh during the quarantine’

(via Reddit u/Lewis390)

11. ‘Took us far too long …’

(via Reddit u/farcough187)