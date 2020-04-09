Emily Maitlis busted the myths about the social impact of coronavirus and everyone applauded

Emily Maitlis was receiving no end of plaudits this morning for her opening monologue on the BBC’s Newsnight last night which took on some of the misleading language about coronavirus going around right now.

Not least the claim that it ‘affects everyone equally’ and that it can be survived by showing ‘strength of character’ and ‘fortitude’.

But don’t let us tell you. Have a listen to the Newsnight presenter herself. It’s a minute or so very well spent.

Emily Maitlis with powerful words that needed saying tonight. pic.twitter.com/yqNgxlHoJU — Huw (@ed_son) April 8, 2020

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

The best cold open I have seen to a news show from @maitlis https://t.co/PJZBrKmTgH — emily bell (@emilybell) April 9, 2020

Thank you @maitlis for these crisp, stark, undeniable truths. How they needed to be aired. https://t.co/Ym1IULtJVj — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 9, 2020

Can @maitlis please run the BBC?

Like, all of it. From question time to Eastenders. https://t.co/6Zopwaj5Av — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) April 9, 2020

Not everyone appreciated it though, and presenter James O’Brien had a message for them too.

It is astonishing & very, very sad that some people remain incapable of seeing this magnificent monologue as a clear expression of compassion & concern for *everybody*. Humanity can’t be partisan. Maybe people need more help understanding that. Seminal broadcasting by @maitlis. https://t.co/klK17qE0Wl — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 9, 2020

