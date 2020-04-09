15 funny reactions to our weird quarantine life

Lots of things can help during lockdown:

Exercise

Healthy food

A routine

Plenty of distractions

Now, distract yourself with these funny things people have been tweeting about the weird situation.

1.

I was throwing grapes in the air and catching them in my mouth, and then I stopped because I remembered I live alone and if I choked and died some police officer would have to call my mom and say "no it wasn't coronavirus she was trying to eat a grape" — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 7, 2020

2.

Aww, so cute! Some local children made this for all of the doctors in my hospital 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OPeP4iVRe6 — Héloïse (@He10ise) April 7, 2020

3.

What a weird way of spelling coronavirus https://t.co/3zdoXPZZGe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 8, 2020

4.

two weeks into lockdown and I can only conclude my boyfriend's job is to speak on the phone to men called Nathaniel and say the phrase "Good stuff" — Lauren Bensted (@bennylauren) April 8, 2020

5.

Which one first?!!? HELP ME! pic.twitter.com/TEYLaOPi23 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 6, 2020

6.

Maybe it's not necessary, but I'm in the "I don't want to socially isolate, then get the virus off a packet of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes" stage of thinking. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 8, 2020

7.

Enforcing social distancing in Rayleigh and Wickford. Francois style. pic.twitter.com/OYbLA8nQKf — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) April 8, 2020

8.