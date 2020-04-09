15 funny reactions to our weird quarantine life
Lots of things can help during lockdown:
Exercise
Healthy food
A routine
Plenty of distractions
Now, distract yourself with these funny things people have been tweeting about the weird situation.
1.
I was throwing grapes in the air and catching them in my mouth, and then I stopped because I remembered I live alone and if I choked and died some police officer would have to call my mom and say "no it wasn't coronavirus she was trying to eat a grape"
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 7, 2020
2.
Aww, so cute! Some local children made this for all of the doctors in my hospital 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OPeP4iVRe6
— Héloïse (@He10ise) April 7, 2020
3.
What a weird way of spelling coronavirus https://t.co/3zdoXPZZGe
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 8, 2020
4.
two weeks into lockdown and I can only conclude my boyfriend's job is to speak on the phone to men called Nathaniel and say the phrase "Good stuff"
— Lauren Bensted (@bennylauren) April 8, 2020
5.
Which one first?!!? HELP ME! pic.twitter.com/TEYLaOPi23
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 6, 2020
6.
Maybe it's not necessary, but I'm in the "I don't want to socially isolate, then get the virus off a packet of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes" stage of thinking.
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 8, 2020
7.
Enforcing social distancing in Rayleigh and Wickford. Francois style. pic.twitter.com/OYbLA8nQKf
— Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) April 8, 2020
8.
Look, I don't *want* to go out, I just want to *pretend* to be out so I can speak to people via video call the normal amount which is not at all.
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) April 8, 2020