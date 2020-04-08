There was only one winner in this ‘describe 2020 in 5 words’ challenge
Over on Twitter someone called @travisakers had a challenge for their followers.
Describe 2020 to someone who has been in a coma since the day before the 2016 election, using only 5 words.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 29, 2020
And while there were lots of very good answers, there could be only one winner.
Oof.
Best and sadly the saddest answer.
— jackie walsh (@wackiejalsh) March 29, 2020
This one is so dark but so funny because it’s tragically true.
— Elizabeth Darcy (@HandmaidNot) March 29, 2020
Winner
— grace hill (@gracehi87360134) March 29, 2020
