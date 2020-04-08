The Queen’s dress made the perfect green screen and people hilariously exploited it

The Queen might send emails and have a couple of social media accounts, but she made a rookie mistake when she appeared on TV wearing a green dress.

Writer and illustrator, Peter Chiykowski, saw an opportunity.

I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now… The perfect Photoshop bait… pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1 — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

He didn’t stop there. Here are more of his hilarious green screens.

This is a difficult time for everyone and I, for one, am grateful for gifts such as these… pic.twitter.com/9v5M3Yhgog — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

"We are not amused…" pic.twitter.com/F3JsVAHBfz — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

A few of you said my queenscreen photoshops are disrespectful, and you're right. The Queen is definitely a corgis > cats lady. pic.twitter.com/XmQI5jJ5Ao — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Okay 2020 let's break the Internet pic.twitter.com/dBgi7IgEae — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

This is not the job I thought I'd have when I graduated… pic.twitter.com/bR56kcNyIN — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

A few other people joined in.

8.