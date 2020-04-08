Peak ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ has been achieved now that Rick Astley has joined in

Matt Lucas‘ newly released recording, ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only does it lay out the basic safety advice for avoiding Covid-19, the proceeds from the song are feeding the heroes toiling away in the NHS.

All sorts of people have been getting involved, with members of the public singing and dancing to it, and celebrities showing their support by doing the same.

Matt has also been performing remote duets. There was this brilliant one with Gary Barlow.

Today we have a #Croonersession with a difference. Let’s all welcome the amazing @RealMattLucas with his single, which is out right now, ‘Baked potato’ and it's all for an amazing cause. Well done Matt and good luck mate. pic.twitter.com/kDMVLdE4cD — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) April 3, 2020

And this – with Rick Astley.

I must be dreaming. Another duet – this time with the great @RickAstley! Would love to see YOUR videos of the song too! Rick is so brilliant I now nominate him to do his own version too! #ThankYouBakedPotato #FeedNHS https://t.co/yZo3HScHQU pic.twitter.com/mqTS0WRejQ — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 7, 2020

Rick kindly took up the challenge of Matt’s nomination, and it’s just magnificent. Honestly, it’s safe to watch – it’s not a Rick roll.

Thank you @RealMattLucas for the duet earlier and the nomination to do my own Baked Potato!

Here it is in all it’s glory 👍😆 I’d also like to nominate Ronan Keating to do one! @ronanofficial #ThankYouBakedPotato #FeedNHShttps://t.co/4UkgOm2ag0 pic.twitter.com/kMEAyvjw45 — Rick Astley (@rickastley) April 7, 2020

That’s commitment. This is how Matt reacted.

He's lost the plot! This is amazing! I love it! https://t.co/2BQpnlFqVT — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 7, 2020

We love it too. Don’t forget to follow the download and donation link if you’re able to help feed the NHS.

READ MORE

Matt Lucas’s ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ is helping to feed the NHS – and giving us an earworm

Source Rick Astley Image Rick Astley