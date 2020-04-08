Peak ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ has been achieved now that Rick Astley has joined in

Matt Lucas‘ newly released recording, ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only does it lay out the basic safety advice for avoiding Covid-19, the proceeds from the song are feeding the heroes toiling away in the NHS.

All sorts of people have been getting involved, with members of the public singing and dancing to it, and celebrities showing their support by doing the same.

Matt has also been performing remote duets. There was this brilliant one with Gary Barlow.

And this – with Rick Astley.

Rick kindly took up the challenge of Matt’s nomination, and it’s just magnificent. Honestly, it’s safe to watch – it’s not a Rick roll.

That’s commitment. This is how Matt reacted.

We love it too. Don’t forget to follow the download and donation link if you’re able to help feed the NHS.

