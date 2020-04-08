Justin Trudeau said “moistly” and even he was grossed out

There’s something about the word “moist” that makes a lot of people grimace, and when it’s in the context of Covid-19, that just ramps up the gross-out factor considerably.

Because of that, people have been talking about this clip of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Oh man. Trudeau says, on wearing masks, that his understanding is it can be helpful as it prevents you from "breathing or speaking moistly" on others. "Ugh what a terrible image." MOISTLY. Our prime Minister just said "moistly," folks. More: https://t.co/gDsnZulB1L. pic.twitter.com/3ihklc7yvz — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) April 7, 2020

“Ugh, what a terrible image.”

He’s not kidding. these were our favourite reactions.

I wasn't expecting to laugh hysterically during Trudeau's Covid-19 address today. It was beautiful. #speakingmoistly pic.twitter.com/JB6cWBEzMT — Michelle Heighton (@Michelle_L_H) April 7, 2020

"Say it, don't spray it." – The Prime Minister #speakingmoistly — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) April 7, 2020

Q. How's the Prime Minister doing in responding to the pandemic?

A. Moistly well.#speakingmoistly pic.twitter.com/FrKpHXibaH — Scott Piatkowski (@ScottPiatkowski) April 7, 2020

A quick search of Hansard records shows Prime Minister Trudeau may well be the first MP since Confederation to use the word "moistly" in an official capacity. A proud part of our Canadian heritage.#speakingmoistly — Kyle Fitzgerald (@KyleFromOshawa) April 7, 2020

“People speaking moistly at you…ugh what a terrible image..” –@JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/a84WaEXlaf — Sarain Fox (@sarainfox) April 7, 2020

Vox Senior Correspondent and American, Ian Millhiser, had this wry observation.

Imagine how wonderful it would be to live in a country where the most embarrassing thing your national leader said on any given day was "moistly." https://t.co/Ij1BniZOlT — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 7, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’ and cancelled a press conference in a huff – 9 favourite reactions

Image CTV News