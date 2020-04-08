Justin Trudeau said “moistly” and even he was grossed out

There’s something about the word “moist” that makes a lot of people grimace, and when it’s in the context of Covid-19, that just ramps up the gross-out factor considerably.

Because of that, people have been talking about this clip of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

“Ugh, what a terrible image.”

He’s not kidding. these were our favourite reactions.

Vox Senior Correspondent and American, Ian Millhiser, had this wry observation.

Image CTV News