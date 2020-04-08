Just a very satisfying takedown of this ‘American truth seeker’ who really doesn’t get solar energy

Here’s a chap called Jim Hoft who we confess we hadn’t come across before. He describes himself as a ‘Writer- Speaker- Where Hope Made a Comeback – Top Choice of the American Truth Seeker’.

Just not if you’re seeking the truth about solar energy, it turns out, after he said this on Twitter.

And it was up to MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated presenter Emily Calandrelli – @TheSpaceGal on Twitter – to put him right.

Do Solar Panels work in the cold? YES! Solar Panels work by absorbing LIGHT from the sun, not heat.

In fact, the chemical reactions that occur w/i the solar panels are more efficient at cooler temperatures❄️

Also, white snow can act like a mirror to reflect MORE light onto them pic.twitter.com/HTqQmk8NeW — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) January 31, 2019

Let’s hope he had a lightbulb moment, eh? Probably not though.

Guess that's why we don't let solar panels in space… Oh wait… — Jorn (@Planetguy_Bln) January 31, 2019

did this guy grow up on a moron farm eating stupid seeds? — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 31, 2019

I'm a bit surprised he hasn't deleted this tweet yet haha, but I do think it's probably a question that many people have had! We just associate sunlight with warmth. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) January 31, 2019

And just in case you were also thinking this.

Important caveat: you're likely to produce less energy in the Winter months because the days are a bit shorter – but that's not because of the cold. Interested to hear from solar panel owners if they've found their Winter output sufficient? — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) January 31, 2019

