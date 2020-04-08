Just a very satisfying takedown of this ‘American truth seeker’ who really doesn’t get solar energy

Here’s a chap called Jim Hoft who we confess we hadn’t come across before. He describes himself as a ‘Writer- Speaker- Where Hope Made a Comeback – Top Choice of the American Truth Seeker’.

Just not if you’re seeking the truth about solar energy, it turns out, after he said this on Twitter.

And it was up to MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated presenter Emily Calandrelli – @TheSpaceGal on Twitter – to put him right.

Let’s hope he had a lightbulb moment, eh? Probably not though.

And just in case you were also thinking this.

