Donald Trump apparently sent medical geniuses to help Boris Johnson’s doctors – the 5 sickest burns

It seems the special relationship between the US and the UK lives on, not in terms of trust, respect or favourable trade deals, but in the weird love-in between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

News of the PM’s worsening dose of Covid-19 prompted the President to send his idea of the cavalry.

Trump begins the April 6 #TrumpPressBriefing by announcing he's dispatched "two of the leading companies, these are brilliant companies" to go to the UK and help treat Boris Johnson — but he never bothers mentioning their names pic.twitter.com/jfSJ3aM6pg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020

He was asked to clarify.

REPORTER: U mentioned u asked US drug companies to help treat Boris Johnson. What kind of treatment is that? TRUMP: "It's a very complex treatment of things that they've just recently developed & that they have a lot of experience with, having to do with something else." #WUT 🤤 — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) April 6, 2020

It’s fair to say, Trump’s claims didn’t get the praise he probably expected.

1.

I mean we all know he’s a deranged rambling lunatic but how Trump constantly manages to find whole new levels of crazy to unlock is quite something https://t.co/aWmrTvSP4m — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) April 6, 2020

2.

Who ordered the word salad? https://t.co/JLDXME6d9S — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) April 6, 2020

3.

It’s okay everyone – Captain Fuckwit is here https://t.co/vovxgGmT4z — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) April 6, 2020

4.

Boris Johnson’s doctors announce they would rather get cooking advice from Hannibal Lecter than medical advice from Trump — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) April 6, 2020

5.

Trump should visit Boris Johnson in ICU… it’s the right thing to do — Quarantined William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 6, 2020

As it transpired, whatever “geniuses” Trump had sent weren’t considered necessary by Johnson’s doctors anyway.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman rejects Trump’s offer to help with his treatment. “We're confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.” https://t.co/iyJMvngsp9 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 7, 2020

We’re shocked. The Secret Barrister probably wasn’t far wrong in their assessment of the situation.

I fear we’re about 24 hours away from Trump turning up outside St Thomas’ with a bucket of fried chicken and a fishing rod. https://t.co/i2ymyWCp7n — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) April 7, 2020

Source Aaron Rupar Image Guardian john_cameron on Unsplash