Donald Trump apparently sent medical geniuses to help Boris Johnson’s doctors – the 5 sickest burns

It seems the special relationship between the US and the UK lives on, not in terms of trust, respect or favourable trade deals, but in the weird love-in between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

News of the PM’s worsening dose of Covid-19 prompted the President to send his idea of the cavalry.

He was asked to clarify.

It’s fair to say, Trump’s claims didn’t get the praise he probably expected.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

As it transpired, whatever “geniuses” Trump had sent weren’t considered necessary by Johnson’s doctors anyway.

We’re shocked. The Secret Barrister probably wasn’t far wrong in their assessment of the situation.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Guardian john_cameron on Unsplash