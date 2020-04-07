Trump tweeted “USA STRONG” but these 6 takedowns were stronger

We’re all used to Donald Trump‘s rambling and poorly constructed tweets, claiming to have the BEST ratings ever – and definitely better than “Sleepy Joe Biden” or whoever he wants to attack.

In a plot twist, one of his latest tweets somehow managed to cram his usual bile and immaturity into just two words.

USA STRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

These six takedowns used more words, but none of them were wasted.

1.

Clearly from the same English teacher who taught Tarzan. https://t.co/Wp5WeZwVcS — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 6, 2020

2.

OK, that's good, now try a sentence with a verb. https://t.co/0EERSQ6gZD — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) April 6, 2020

3.

Jar jar binks has entered the chat https://t.co/Prsi3MJLWw — Gallifreyan Jedi (@JediofGallifrey) April 6, 2020

4.

5.

He's having a big poo. https://t.co/6tv9VUtZVi — Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) April 6, 2020

6.

Donald Trump now just a few tweets away from only being able to say the word 'SAUSAGES' like the dog from the Wall's advert https://t.co/q4ds4A7bya — Gus The Fox (@GusTheFox) April 6, 2020

Writer, Danny Wallace, could have been onto something with his own brief tweet.

Crumbs!

