Trump tweeted “USA STRONG” but these 6 takedowns were stronger
We’re all used to Donald Trump‘s rambling and poorly constructed tweets, claiming to have the BEST ratings ever – and definitely better than “Sleepy Joe Biden” or whoever he wants to attack.
In a plot twist, one of his latest tweets somehow managed to cram his usual bile and immaturity into just two words.
USA STRONG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020
These six takedowns used more words, but none of them were wasted.
1.
Clearly from the same English teacher who taught Tarzan. https://t.co/Wp5WeZwVcS
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 6, 2020
2.
OK, that's good, now try a sentence with a verb. https://t.co/0EERSQ6gZD
— John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) April 6, 2020
3.
Jar jar binks has entered the chat https://t.co/Prsi3MJLWw
— Gallifreyan Jedi (@JediofGallifrey) April 6, 2020
4.
FIRE BAD! https://t.co/BUkTBqwrtJ
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 6, 2020
5.
He's having a big poo. https://t.co/6tv9VUtZVi
— Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) April 6, 2020
6.
Donald Trump now just a few tweets away from only being able to say the word 'SAUSAGES' like the dog from the Wall's advert https://t.co/q4ds4A7bya
— Gus The Fox (@GusTheFox) April 6, 2020
Writer, Danny Wallace, could have been onto something with his own brief tweet.
SPEECHWRITER COOKIE MONSTER! https://t.co/IF8smDSIPp
— Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) April 6, 2020
Crumbs!
READ MORE
The only 5 reactions you need to Trump boasting about his Facebook ratings
Source Donald Trump Image YouTube