This video of a fox running off with a mobile is a wild ride
This is amazing 83 seconds, some video captured on a mobile after it was left rather to close to a curious fox for comfort.
It went wildly viral because, well, watch this.
Never leave your phone near a Fox pic.twitter.com/S0XRInmsbn
— Reinaert (@PluizigeVos) April 5, 2020
A wild ride!
And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.
really struggling to find a favourite bit but i think it has to be THE SHADOW pic.twitter.com/u5BPmllrCG
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) April 6, 2020
this is so good, hard to choose between the fox-giggles and the ivor the engine style breathing
— Samuel Gamester (@Lanterne_Verte) April 6, 2020
oh this is brilliant!!!! The first laugh Ive had today.
— Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) April 6, 2020
— Ketsu (@Ketsuynox) April 6, 2020
This is a whole anime opening theme pic.twitter.com/LmnkBIxIdd
— (@yazanista_) April 6, 2020
In case you were wondering, like this person.
She’s so comfortable with the fox. Is it a pet pic.twitter.com/9XiNv4iM90
— Nikky (@nikkyloves) April 6, 2020
i follow her on tiktok!! she runs a fox sanctuary 🙂
— joe biden died of ligma (@yeezyfannypack) April 6, 2020
Here’s the original video, as it appeared on YouTube.
Taken in a Fox refuge, Original video https://t.co/OksgAQFHPP
— Reinaert (@PluizigeVos) April 6, 2020
Source Twitter @PluizigeVos