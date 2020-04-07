This lovely Times diary story about Eric Morecambe is exactly what we needed today

Just a fabulous Times Diary story today, a wonderful memory about Eric Morecambe which is exactly what we needed right now.

‘I really love this from the @TimesDiary today,’ said @sophiamcoutts over on Twitter.

Lovely Eric.

“It was heartening to see that political point-scoring was largely suspended when Boris Johnson went into hospital. It reminded me of the story about when Eric Morecambe had a heart attack in 1968. Des O’Connor, who was mocked by Morecambe every week, heard the news during a gig and stopped to wish his tormentor well. Later Morecambe was told that O’Connor had asked his entire audience to pray for him. He was touched but not changed. ‘Those six or seven people might have made all the difference,’ he said.”

And this is lovely too, an archive clip from 1973 in which Morecambe and Wise answer children’s questions. It’s good from the start, but gets great around the 3-and-a-half minute mark.

#OnThisDay 1973: Children's chat show Val Meets the VIPs debuted. The first VIP guests were none other than beloved comedy apple, Morecambe and Wise. pic.twitter.com/CEj3S6HoFZ — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 21, 2019

