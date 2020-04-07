This dog trying to work out how to drink is 24 seconds very well spent
Altogether now, ‘Awwwww!!!’
The always followable @humorandanimals on Twitter went even more viral than usual with the adorable Saint who’s still figuring out how to drink, by all accounts.
this is saint, he's still figuring out this whole drinking thing
(saint.thegsd IG) pic.twitter.com/rIDJg5aeLK
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 6, 2020
Want one!
DOGS ARE SO FUNNY 🤣
— My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) April 6, 2020
Doggie's not the brightest tool in the toolbox.
— Patricia O'Connor (@Patrici71909729) April 6, 2020
Oh he's definitely got a drinking problem.
— Poppaw Criss (@Daniel_Criss) April 6, 2020
A relative. pic.twitter.com/jT5o59jYe8
— Charles Nimitz (@nimitz_charles) April 6, 2020
In case you were wondering …
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 6, 2020
And if one video’s not enough …
many thanks to saint.thegsd for this video, you can find saint on instagram at https://t.co/HmJA38sbAi pic.twitter.com/xpplwv22oR
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 6, 2020
READ MORE
This good dog was caught in the act and the payoff is just perfect comic timing
Source @humorandanimals