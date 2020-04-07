This dog trying to work out how to drink is 24 seconds very well spent

Altogether now, ‘Awwwww!!!’

The always followable @humorandanimals on Twitter went even more viral than usual with the adorable Saint who’s still figuring out how to drink, by all accounts.

this is saint, he's still figuring out this whole drinking thing

(saint.thegsd IG) pic.twitter.com/rIDJg5aeLK — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 6, 2020

Want one!

DOGS ARE SO FUNNY 🤣 — My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) April 6, 2020

Doggie's not the brightest tool in the toolbox. — Patricia O'Connor (@Patrici71909729) April 6, 2020

Oh he's definitely got a drinking problem. — Poppaw Criss (@Daniel_Criss) April 6, 2020

In case you were wondering …

And if one video’s not enough …

many thanks to saint.thegsd for this video, you can find saint on instagram at https://t.co/HmJA38sbAi pic.twitter.com/xpplwv22oR — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 6, 2020

READ MORE

This good dog was caught in the act and the payoff is just perfect comic timing

Source @humorandanimals