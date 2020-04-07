The timing of the TV presenter talking during this unfortunate slip-up is 10/10

It’s not always the done thing to enjoy a laugh at the expense of another’s misfortune but, well, extraordinary times and all that.

And it’s not just this woman’s unfortunate slip-up, it’s the timing of the audio in the background which really is 10/10.

Sound up!

Uncanny.

We’re with this person.

READ MORE

This lovely Times diary story about Eric Morecambe is exactly what we needed today

Source Twitter @Luke_E_J