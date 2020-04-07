The timing of the TV presenter talking during this unfortunate slip-up is 10/10
It’s not always the done thing to enjoy a laugh at the expense of another’s misfortune but, well, extraordinary times and all that.
And it’s not just this woman’s unfortunate slip-up, it’s the timing of the audio in the background which really is 10/10.
Sound up!
IM DONE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6wElQdYebu
— Luke (@Luke_E_J) April 6, 2020
Uncanny.
The TV presenter saying ‘she dropped a bombshell’ is the most perfectly timed thing EVER 💀💀
— Luke (@Luke_E_J) April 6, 2020
We’re with this person.
Come back to this every hour on the hour. https://t.co/wAW0KGDH64
— Simonfeilder (@simonfeilder) April 7, 2020
Source Twitter @Luke_E_J