The timing of the TV presenter talking during this unfortunate slip-up is 10/10

It’s not always the done thing to enjoy a laugh at the expense of another’s misfortune but, well, extraordinary times and all that.

And it’s not just this woman’s unfortunate slip-up, it’s the timing of the audio in the background which really is 10/10.

Sound up!

Uncanny.

The TV presenter saying ‘she dropped a bombshell’ is the most perfectly timed thing EVER 💀💀 — Luke (@Luke_E_J) April 6, 2020

We’re with this person.

Come back to this every hour on the hour. https://t.co/wAW0KGDH64 — Simonfeilder (@simonfeilder) April 7, 2020

Source Twitter @Luke_E_J