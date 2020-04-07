That Love Actually doorstep scene – lockdown edition

For some people, the quarantine has provided an opportunity to give into their inner supergrass and their curtains haven’t twitched so much since the woman in number 48 started getting visitors while her husband was at work.

The very funny @Cain_Unable has shown us how that scene in Love Actually might look if one of those types were in charge of the Sharpie.

We’d definitely watch this film.

Source @Cain_Unable Image @Cain_Unable