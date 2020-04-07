Someone has updated this Monty Python Holy Grail scene for the pandemic – and it’s just glorious

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticised for a number of reasons – the delay in taking it seriously, the President’s subsequent denial and refusal to act and his recent recommendation of medication that hasn’t received approval.

There are other reasons to criticize the administration, namely the manner in which they dismantled everything President Obama had set in place that might have alleviated the situation.

This tweak of Monty Python’s “What have the Romans ever done for us?” scene covers it perfectly.

Created by Imgur user, TheGhostOfElizabethShue, the segment was so good, someone added an overdub.

It’s odd hearing voices we aren’t used to, but it gets the message across.

It got the thumbs up on Twitter.

We really hope Trump saw it.

Source TheGhostOfElizabethShue and Wade’s Underworld Images courtesy of HandMade Films